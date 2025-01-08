Just 3 days ago, I gave you some clues as to why the Bitcoin price is unable to break the $100K barrier again on a sustainable basis. The next day, a surge in the price of Bitcoin in weak money took it briefly above $100K before a pronounced correction yesterday. Today, the price of Bitcoin stands at around $95K.

The elements highlighted in the article of 3 days ago are still valid. The price of Bitcoin is not in a position to break through the $100K barrier ... for the time being. It will come, no doubt, but as always with Bitcoin, patience makes the difference.

To refine my thoughts on the article from three days ago, I'll go a step further and reveal the various macroeconomic factors that continue to stall Bitcoin's price below $100K. You'll also see that current investor caution is playing a big part.