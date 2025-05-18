New things often frighten people. This fear produces rejection. That's why every major disruption in history has gone through phases of intense rejection. Bitcoin has obviously not escaped this pattern. The rejection came from individuals, frightened to discover the ugly truth of the current monetary and financial system, as well as the total disruption brought to humanity by the Bitcoin system.

Naturally, the powerful at the head of the current monetary and financial system immediately denigrated Bitcoin, as they quickly realized that Bitcoin was likely to offer the greatest number of people an alternative system superior to the current one. Fear of replacement led to this massive rejection.

In 2025, it's clear that we've entered a different phase, with America setting up a strategic Bitcoin reserve under the impetus of Donald Trump, and the rest of the world's major powers wondering what attitude to adopt towards Bitcoin, so as not to let America have a first-mover advantage in the future.

Taiwan was one of those countries (Xi Jinping is not going to like this...) that were hostile to Bitcoin. Faced with the ever-increasing risk of a Chinese embargo, Taiwan began to see Bitcoin as an ideal solution to avoid ruin. Geopolitics will play a key role in the adoption of Bitcoin by nations.

What kind of international monetary and financial system would be possible without the domination of the King Dollar?