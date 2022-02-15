Bitcoin’s success continues to grow. In just twelve years, the digital currency created by Satoshi Nakamoto has managed to reach a market cap of $1T in February 2021. This is something incredible when you consider that the fastest GAFAM, Google, took 21 years to achieve this.

With Bitcoin, everything seems to be going very fast.

However, Bitcoin has one notable difference from GAFAM. Bitcoin’s impact on the world of the future will be much greater. Bitcoin is a true monetary revolution whose potential impacts are difficult for many to grasp.

A total paradigm shift like Bitcoin is scary. It is something that makes sense. Many try to reassure themselves by categorizing Bitcoin as a store of value, a payment system, a commodity, …

It is useless to waste your time doing this because Bitcoin is unclassifiable. Bitcoin has created a category of its own. It is a unique system capable of adapting to the varied needs of all its users.

Opposition to Bitcoin is mainly due to the fear that comes from not knowing what Bitcoin is