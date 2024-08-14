I've already spoken several times about the danger posed by the arrival of financial giants like BlackRock in the world of Bitcoin. Still, I always get questions from readers privately asking me to comment on the subject.

In recent days, I've had the question: Is the gradual takeover of the Bitcoin market by financial giants worrying?

Rather than answering this reader alone, I thought it would make an interesting article topic to share with all newsletter readers.

So, in what follows, you'll get my answer to the question that more and more people are currently asking about the future of Bitcoin.