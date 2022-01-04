Instead of Bashing Bitcoin, Westerners Should See How It Improves Life in Developing Countries

The growing success of Bitcoin leaves no one indifferent. The governments, bankers, and economists of the major Western economic powers are even less so. These people have now entered into a war against Bitcoin. Every opportunity is taken to falsely denigrate Bitcoin.

For example, it is not uncommon to see a politician attacking Bitcoin by saying that it is only used for illegal activities. It is just as common to see a central banker saying that Bitcoin is worthless and that CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies) will soon make Bitcoin obsolete.

The problem with these false attacks is that they become permanently embedded in the minds of the general public. The majority of the general public is not critical enough to check this out for themselves. So the damage is considerable every time.

Westerners who denigrate Bitcoin need to get out of their comfort zone to see how Bitcoin is changing for the better the lives of millions of people

As a Bitcoiner, a big part of my job is to dismantle all these attacks to help as many people as possible make up their minds about Bitcoin. My goal is not that you necessarily share my point of view, but rather that you incorporate it into your thought process and then decide for yourself what you decide to believe.