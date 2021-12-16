BoE Warns Bitcoin Could Become “Worthless” – It’s True, and That’s Why Bitcoin Is So Valuable

Reading the economic news in the UK over the last few days, I've seen several rather startling statements from the people at the top of the system there.

It started with the BoE (Bank of England) stating that Bitcoin is a danger to the global monetary and financial system. I appreciated that the BoE finally understands the reason for Bitcoin in late 2021 when Bitcoin will soon celebrate its 13th year of existence.

It's no secret that Bitcoin aims to replace the current monetary and financial system, or at the very least, represent a credible alternative for all those who want to regain power over the fruits of their labor. As such, Bitcoin is a threat to the current system, which is unfair and has not served the interests of the people for a very long time.

Secondly, some members of parliament in the UK have made an incredible discovery: “Bitcoin is not an investment”.

Again, I appreciate that these parliamentarians agree with me on this point. As I keep explaining to you, Bitcoin is not an investment. Bitcoin is all about power. When you buy Bitcoin, you are opting for a different system. A system that puts users at the center of the game.

So Bitcoin is more than an investment, it's a major paradigm shift that allows you to live your life on your terms. I feel that the powers that be in the UK are waking up to the realities of Bitcoin in December 2021...

The Bank of England tells us that Bitcoin could become worthless, and it's true!