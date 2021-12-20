If You Can’t Kill Bitcoin, Join Bitcoin – Central Banks Will Follow the Same Path As Private Banks

In an ever-changing world, the guarantees that the Bitcoin protocol gives you allow you to plan your future by saving the fruits of your labor in complete security. This is a major paradigm shift from the current monetary and financial system that is in the hands of a few powerful people who manipulate it to their advantage.

Among those powerful people who manipulate the current system are the private bankers who take full advantage of the opacity of the banking system to give free rein to the natural human penchant for corruption.

In the mid-2010s, the bankers realized that the Bitcoin system was a threat to their advantageous positions in the current system. So they did everything they could to try to destroy Bitcoin. This has resulted in constant attacks on Bitcoin.

Like all private bankers, Jamie Dimon has repeatedly attacked Bitcoin in an attempt to destroy it during the 2010s

Baseless attacks, based on clichés that have since been largely dismantled, but which unfortunately remain etched in the minds of the general public for a long time.

In 2014, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan, the largest American bank, said this: