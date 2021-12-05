Has Bitcoin Entered a Bear Market? Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

Bear Market or not? That is the question for Bitcoin right now.

At least, that is the question that is becoming prevalent in the market after the bloodbath we witnessed on December 3, 2021.

Many people are getting scared, wondering which scenario will prevail in the days to come. This should allow them to make the best decisions for their current investment in Bitcoin, and in Altcoins. Because make no mistake, if Bitcoin goes into a Bear Market, Altcoins will follow. That is a certainty.

So everyone is watching what happens to Bitcoin after this leverage flush.

In what follows, I will try to analyze things as objectively as possible so that you can have all the cards in hand to make the best decisions for yourself for what follows.