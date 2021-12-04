Bitcoin Price Collapses Below $50K in Hours in the Midst of a Trader’s War – What You Need To Know

What a bloodbath!

I couldn't start this article with anything else. A few hours ago, when the Bitcoin price had been consolidating for several days between $55K and $60K, I was clearly telling you not to expect anything in the short term, but to be prepared for anything for the Bitcoin price:

Bitcoin could break through $60K and head back to a new ATH, or it could break through the $52K-$53K support and go below $50K.

Well, the traders decided to take us below $50K. And in a big way!

The leverage flush finally arrived. In just a few hours, nearly $1.8B of long positions were liquidated in the Bitcoin market: