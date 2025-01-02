We Bitcoiners have been making Bitcoin our Plan A for years now. We understand that the current monetary and financial system is flawed and not fixable.

And we're not the only ones to have made this observation, which is trapping us in a vicious circle of generalized impoverishment over time, from which there is no way out without radical decisions.

The BRICS, led by China and Russia, have been making this observation for a very long time. The hegemony of the US dollar over the world offers an exorbitant privilege to America, and for these countries, a Bretton Woods III must take place to rebalance the forces within the global monetary system.

With the integration of new countries into what is now known as the BRICS+, some are already imagining the dollar king on the verge of being deposed. In my opinion, the real threat to the US dollar lies elsewhere, and it generally surprises many people when they realize it:

Donald Trump is well aware that the hegemony of the American dollar over the world is under threat, and has decided to take a look at the Bitcoin system to see if America can gain a first-mover advantage in the upcoming Bretton Woods III.

Even before his arrival in the White House for a second term, Donald Trump has already threatened other nations in every possible way. The first threat was to impose punitive tariffs on nations that Trump felt were not playing the game by not buying enough American products. The second threat was aimed at the BRICS, and other countries wishing to distance themselves from the American dollar, with the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve for America.

The adoption of such a reserve by America would, in the short to medium term, overturn the world monetary system as we know it, giving rise to a Bretton Woods III:

The impact on Bitcoin, but also the international monetary system we are currently experiencing, would be such that I feel it is essential to think about Donald Trump's Bitcoin plan for the coming years.