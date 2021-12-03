Don’t Expect Anything From Bitcoin Price in Short-Term, but Be Ready for Everything

After an excellent October 2021 for the Bitcoin price, with a rise of almost +40%, I was expecting an even more phenomenal November. I had even started to rename this November as Moonvember. That's how optimistic I was.

I had explained that I was looking at a Bitcoin price of around $75K-$80K by the end of November 2021. As you may have noticed, I was wrong. Various events have affected the price of Bitcoin and prevented this scenario from being validated.

This is part of the game when you take the risk of making predictions about the price of Bitcoin in the short term. You are usually wrong 90% of the time. That's why I always tell you that this is only an opinion that I share with you and in no way a guarantee. No one can guarantee the price of Bitcoin in the short term.

After a start to November 2021 that gave credence to the scenario, I was considering, with an ATH reached on November 10, 2021, very close to $69K, the price of Bitcoin fell following a leverage shakeout on November 15, 2021. Since then, the price of Bitcoin has been consolidating between $55K and $60K.