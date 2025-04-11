The all-out trade war Donald Trump declared to the world on Liberation Day is turning into a new confrontation between America and China. China's mistake? Resisting Donald Trump's wishes. This prompted Donald Trump to announce 125% tariffs on Chinese products, along with a 90-day pause on the tariffs previously announced for other countries, just to show that he knows how to be magnanimous towards those who take his bad blows without saying a word. Mafia-style methods that China has no intention of putting up with any longer. China has every intention of resisting and, above all, taking advantage of the global economic chaos instigated by Donald Trump to forge closer ties with other blocs. China and the European Union are negotiating an end to tariffs on Chinese electric cars. The beginning of the end for Tesla in Europe and China? It's a possibility, and one that shouldn't please Elon Musk, but Donald Trump has just made it clear that he has no worries about that, which might suggest that Elon Musk's time closer to power in the White House is probably already over:

As the global balance is threatened by this new trade war, some are wondering who will emerge victorious: America or China? In my opinion, the big winner will be the neutral, apolitical P2P hard money you all know so well: Bitcoin. In what follows, I'm going to explain in detail why Bitcoin will take advantage of what's happening right now to embark on a path that will eventually make it the world's next reserve currency.