Donald Trump Announces a Crypto Strategic Reserve Almost Forgetting About Bitcoin … the Market Sees Green!
Will this be enough to give the market the bullish impetus to move towards a new ATH?
Without even waiting for the outcome of the Working Group he created via his Executive Order of January 23, 2025, Donald Trump has officially announced the US Strategic Crypto Reserve. Not a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, but a Strategic Crypto Reserve. This allowed the Bitcoin price to rebound strongly. In just 3 hours, over $300B was added to the cryptocurrency market.
The Bitcoin price made a comeback to around $94K:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.