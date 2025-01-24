Everyone expected Donald Trump to announce a strategic Bitcoin reserve on his first day in the White House. Not so!

Instead, Donald Trump launched two memecoins ($TRUMP and $MELANIA) in the hours leading up to his inauguration speech. Two monumental scams sold as is, but managed to be immensely successful, to the detriment of investors blinded by their greed and fanaticism towards Donald Trump.

In the field of Tech, Donald Trump then announced with great fanfare the Stargate project where 500 billion dollars should be invested in the coming years to make America an undisputed leader in the world of AI.

On Thursday, January 23, 2025, Donald Trump finally decided to tackle the subject of cryptocurrency. He did not announce a strategic Bitcoin reserve, contrary to the fake news pushed by some pseudo-Bitcoiners:

Nor has he announced a strategic Crypto reserve.

Donald Trump signed an executive order which includes a variety of pro-Crypto measures all aimed at “strengthening American leadership in digital financial technology.”

You've still got the same logic here: strengthen American leadership, make America the world leader, or make sure America stays that way. America First. Make America Great Again. Trump is still in the niche that got him elected President of the United States twice.

Beyond the disappointment of seeing that Trump is far more moderate on Bitcoin than many had hoped, since the word Bitcoin doesn't even appear once in the Executive Order, there are several ways to analyze the content of this Executive Order, which I encourage you first to read for yourself:

Read the Executive Order

But before I reveal my analysis, a word about the enthusiastic reaction of Michael J. Saylor, formerly billed as a Bitcoin Maximalist, to this Executive Order:

It's a far cry from the Michael J. Saylor who presented himself as a Bitcoin Maximalist in June 2022:

One might even wonder if Michael J. Saylor won't end up launching a Memecoin himself at this rate...

Michael J. Saylor has now moved on to the next stage in his project to turn MicroStrategy into a $1T company by using the tool of debt, even if this means jeopardizing not only his company but also the Bitcoin revolution. Indeed, one wonders whether the virtuous circle of the “Bitcoin Treasury Company” he's selling to investors won't turn into a destructive vicious circle sooner or later:

With that out of the way, here is my full analysis of Donald Trump's Executive Order entitled “STRENGTHENING AMERICAN LEADERSHIP IN DIGITAL FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY”.