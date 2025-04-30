Buyers Have Regained Momentum in the Bitcoin Market – Even If Bitcoin Stagnates at $95K, a New ATH Seems Within Reach.
Bitcoin Price Update.
Just over a week ago, I explained that a decisive week was ahead for the price of Bitcoin in weak money. At that very moment, the price of Bitcoin was still below $90K, around $85K. But it seemed clear that the week was going to be crucial for the 5 reasons I detailed in the article:
With the price of Bitcoin now hovering around $95K, there's a feeling that a turnaround is underway in the Bitcoin market. This feeling was further confirmed on April 28, 2025, when BlackRock injected nearly $1 billion into its IBIT Bitcoin ETF. BlackRock thus confirms its dominant position in the Bitcoin Spot ETF market, with over $55 billion under management. Naturally, Michael J. Saylor continued to accumulate BTC, as he has every Monday for the past several months:
MicroStrategy now holds over 553K BTC, but don't dwell on this figure - it's set to rise sharply in the future, as Michael J. Saylor doesn't intend to stop there. Don't forget that he's on an all-in strategy with Bitcoin.
In the last few hours, over $3.5 billion has been injected into Bitcoin Spot ETFs, including $3 billion in Bitcoin alone. The good news, which we'll detail below, is that the Whales now seem to be behaving in the same way as they did during the Bull Run of 2021. This could augur another ATH for Bitcoin in the weeks to come.
Let's take a closer look.
