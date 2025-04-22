Bitcoin started the week with a weak money price, resisting well to the latest tumult of the Trump tornado. Bitcoin's weak money price is now above $87K to $88K. A new monthly high has been reached, but this must be set against low volumes. Traders await confirmation during the week to validate the uptrend that could resume. The tensions between Donald Trump and the Fed are having a major influence on the macroeconomic climate. Since the majority of investors in this market have not understood that Bitcoin is there to liberate us from this unhealthy little game, the price of Bitcoin in weak money remains dependent on it. All this benefits gold, whose price in weak money keeps breaking records day after day. The ounce of gold is now up to $3,500!

Now that the scene is set, I propose to detail the 5 things to watch closely for the Bitcoin market this week to find out if Bitcoin can finally resume its uptrend after many weeks of sideways movement between $80K and $90K.