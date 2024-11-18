The election of Donald Trump to a second term in the White House is likely to usher not only Bitcoin but also cryptocurrency, into what some are already calling a golden era.

4 Major Consequences of Trump Win

While the price of Bitcoin has already surpassed $90K, and will probably exceed $100K by the end of the year, I think it's essential for as many people as possible to keep in mind what we've been fighting for as Bitcoiners for years.

I've been writing about Bitcoin since 2016, and the aim is not to see Bitcoin integrated into the current system as a mere SoV. The objectives of the Bitcoin revolution are much deeper. The aim is clearly to offer an alternative to the fiat system, which is flawed and not fixable.

It's to help you continue to see clearly and keep your eye on the real signal of the Bitcoin revolution that I'm going to continue writing this newsletter. So feel free to share the newsletter with your friends who are still trying to understand the why of Bitcoin:

Share In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter

Before 2025 gives us lots of promises (and surprises) for Bitcoin, I want you to remember this November 2024 as a special month by offering you a unique offer for Black Friday:

Take advantage of -30% off the annual premium offer for Black Friday 2024.

My first book “ 2020: The Year When Everything Changed for Bitcoin ” is offered in ebook format to all annual subscribers to the premium offer of In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter. This book is valued at $9.99.

As a bonus, you will get my second book “The Truth About Bitcoin” (Valued at $19.99) in ebook format.

For those who are already paying subscribers to the newsletter and find it unfair that they can't access my book “The Truth About Bitcoin” for free too, I'd say they're right.

So, if you're already a paying newsletter subscriber, all you have to do is comment on this publication before midnight November 30, 2024, to let me know that you're interested in getting a free copy of the book in ebook format and I'll send it to you.

Stay strong, stay Bitcoin HODLers.

Get your Black Friday Deal Now