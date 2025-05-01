The price of Bitcoin has been stagnating around $95K for several days. If you step back, you can see that the price of Bitcoin has been moving sideways between $80K and $100K for several weeks. Yet MicroStrategy continues to accumulate Bitcoin week after week. BlackRock and other Bitcoin Spot ETFs have been massively accumulating Bitcoin for months on behalf of their clients. Sovereign wealth funds are now getting in on the act, as Coinbase recently explained. Bitcoin reserves on exchanges are at a 5-year low:

Given these facts, the question is simple: why isn't the price of Bitcoin in weak money exploding like gold can?

These Bitcoins are leaving the exchange platforms and, in some cases, going into cold storage. This reflects the long-term conviction of some investors in the future of Bitcoin.

But in the end, a large proportion of these Bitcoins go to institutional investors and their custody solutions. These include Bitcoin Spot ETFs, fund managers, and trading infrastructures.

Some of these Bitcoins are held passively, but others are actively used in financial products. So, while the number of Bitcoins on the exchanges is declining, this does not mean an immediate increase in the price of Bitcoin on the spot market.

After all, Bitcoin is still a market, and you know that in markets, sellers never disappear. Who are these sellers?

You have:

Traders always looking for potential short-term gains.

Long-term holders who prefer to take profits.

Speculators who never understood what they had in their hands with their Bitcoin.

The higher the price of Bitcoin in weak money, the more these sellers appear.

This is why even massive purchases like those made by Michael J. Saylor week after week have no impact on the Bitcoin price. These purchases are probably made in OTC mode, but more importantly, they merely cause an adjustment in the Bitcoin market.

Even so, something massive is afoot on the Bitcoin market.

Bitcoin Miners are issuing around 13,500 BTC per month. But MicroStrategy, with its strategy combining cheap debt and relentless capital, has been outpacing this monthly BTC production for months. MicroStrategy no longer simply stacks Bitcoin. MicroStrategy compresses Bitcoin's supply curve from the outside.

Some people are talking more and more these days about a kind of synthetic halving.

A synthetic halving that is different from the halving that occurs every 4 years (210,000 blocks issued, to be precise), but triggered by these purchases by institutional players who believe in the future of Bitcoin and don't want to leave any of it to other players. As more institutional players and companies follow Michael J. Saylor's strategy, this phenomenon is likely to grow. It's not Bitcoin's source code that's responsible, but an external phenomenon induced by the accumulation of Bitcoin by companies on their balance sheet.

This looks set to be a game-changer.

From sovereign wealth funds to retail investors, access to Bitcoin will become increasingly rare. This does not mean that Bitcoin will be reserved for the ultra-rich, but simply that the timeline for the inevitable rise in the price of Bitcoin in weak money will accelerate sharply.

Those who need Bitcoin anywhere in the world will still be able to access it, but in smaller quantities as the price rises in weak money.

In conclusion, the supply of Bitcoin available for purchase has been drying up for weeks and weeks, but the effect on the price always takes longer, as the market constantly adjusts. The price of Bitcoin will soar when demand is so great that the balance between supply and demand breaks down. With fiat currency produced from nothing ad infinitum, Bitcoin will certainly see its weak money price explode, because Bitcoin is a truly scarce asset.

So get ready for Bitcoin's next uptrend to be brutal and non-linear. And it will probably be irreversible.