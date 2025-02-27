The arrival of Donald Trump in the White House for a second term has raised immense hope among Bitcoin and cryptocurrency investors. In their eyes, everything was written. Donald Trump would announce a strategic Bitcoin reserve on his first day in the White House, and the Bull Market would experience another incredible bull run. According to their wildest dreams, the Altseason would even start in the first quarter of 2025.

However, as is often the case in the world of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, everything happens in the opposite direction to what the majority envisages. It's max pain theory at work once again!

Since Donald Trump took office, the price of Bitcoin has fallen by 20%. I'm not even talking about the cryptocurrency market, which is facing a veritable bloodbath. The Meme Coins scam is starting to be exposed from all sides, and this is probably the last step before Bitcoin's great triumph.

I've explained that my feeling is clear right now: Bitcoin hasn't seen its top this cycle. You can reread my article from yesterday on the subject to understand what reinforces my conviction in this sense:

Still, some wonder how long it will take Bitcoin to recover. Is the macroeconomic environment improving, or will the situation become even more complicated for Bitcoin with this combination of negative factors?

It's time for a full update on the state of the Bitcoin market, all the way through to equities and the record-breaking gold market.