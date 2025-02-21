In the wake of Bitcoin, many, if not many, project founders have decided to enter the cryptocurrency world. Perhaps they initially had lofty goals in mind, genuinely hoping that their cryptocurrency project could do better than Bitcoin. Or perhaps their only guide was greed, and the desire to extract as much money as possible from users who were also blinded by their greed. Greed coupled with gullibility made them ideal victims.

In the end, it's the same thing every cycle: when these investors lose a lot of money and time, they decide to go back to basics: Bitcoin.

Yet every cycle, it starts up again in the same way. The trends that create the buzz are different, but the process is the same, with the same unfortunate consequences. This cycle seems to be taking on a particularly dangerous dimension. According to CoinMarketCap, there are now over 11.52 million cryptocurrencies!

At this rate, there will soon be more cryptocurrency projects than Bitcoin units that can be put into circulation ... Yet, despite all this ever-growing ambient noise, in the end, there will only be one left, and that will be Bitcoin. What's probably most interesting is the fact that Meme Coins have gained so much momentum this cycle, helping to show the world that, apart from Bitcoin, there's nothing serious in the cryptocurrency world.

Let's take a look at the purge that is bound to take place, and Bitcoin's triumph to come. Once again ...

Beware, this could well cause a monumental earthquake within the current monetary and financial system, totally redefining the rules of the game.