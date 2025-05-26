Pizza Day is a special day in the history of Bitcoin.

Indeed, on May 22, 2010, Laszlo Hanyecz bought two pizzas for 10,000 BTC, today equivalent to over a billion dollars.

Nevertheless, this purchase is significant because it represents the first use of Bitcoin as a means of payment in the real world. Bitcoin was designed to be a P2P payment system. Some would have us forget this, but that's the primary purpose of Bitcoin as imagined by Satoshi Nakamoto.

So, every May 22, the Bitcoin community celebrates Pizza Day. A special day that reminds us of the importance of not losing sight of the deeper purpose of the Bitcoin revolution.

Laszlo Hanyecz didn't stop there: from April to August 2010, he spent over 79,000 BTC - that's almost $8.7 billion today - on pizzas.

While some understand the importance of Pizza Day for the Bitcoin revolution, others, like Michael J. Saylor, would like to use this moment to continue their propaganda on the need not to spend one's Bitcoin to reduce Bitcoin to a simple role of store of value.

On May 22, 2025, when the entire community of true Bitcoiners was celebrating Pizza Day, Michael J. Saylor published this shameful tweet:

“Pay With Dollars. Eat the Pizza. Keep the Bitcoin.”

As soon as I saw this tweet from Michael J. Saylor, all I wanted to do was reply with something more appropriate for anyone who understands why Bitcoin exists:

“Pay With Bitcoin. Eat the Pizza. Replace your Bitcoin.”

I'm talking about applying the Spend and Replace your Bitcoin pattern, which I've been talking about for several years now, to develop a circular economy centred on the Bitcoin system.

This has had the effect of igniting a new controversy in the Bitcoin world, which has already seen plenty of controversy recently with Bitcoin Core's change to the OP_RETURN opcode.

Let's take a look at what's at stake here for the future of Bitcoin.

