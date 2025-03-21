If you take a closer look at Bitcoin, but even more so at how it's being used outside the Western world, you'll be amazed at the diversity of uses Bitcoin can serve. I already explained how Bitcoin adapts to the specific needs of each of its users when I presented the story of Kenji, a rare coins collector from Tokyo, Japan.

In this story, I will travel to the other side of the globe to Brazil to tell you the story of Giovanni, a student living in Sao Paulo, who works for an international non-profit. Being paid in Bitcoin made him realize the power of an open monetary network for his community:

“I'm excited about the potential for Bitcoin to bring economic stability to people across Latin America.”

You know the problem of the banking system as well as Giovanni in Brazil:

“Getting paid by bank transfer would take several days and incur expensive fees.”

With the Bitcoin system, Giovanni receives his money instantly. No delays, no middlemen, and no extra costs. The banking system is anachronistic, whereas the Bitcoin system is perfectly suited to today's world and even more so to tomorrow's.

To get paid, Giovanni simply gives his employer an address on the Bitcoin network that he has created from his wallet. Payment can then arrive immediately:

“I receive the Bitcoin with no fees, and I can use it in Brazil however I want.”

Beyond the practical aspect of Bitcoin, Giovanni particularly likes the fact that Bitcoin facilitates the development of a community. Giovanni can save his Bitcoin, and spend it, but also supports local organizations with Bitcoin donations.

The community concept is highly developed in Brazil:

“In Brazil, people rely on their communities. Whenever I get advice, I send Bitcoin as a thank-you. When I see an organization making a difference, I donate in BTC.”

Being able to give the money you want without an intermediary is a game-changer for Giovanni. If you want to support an organization, it's not to pay fees to a third party like a bank by the way.

Obviously, as in much of South America, Brazil suffers from financial instability. For generations, people have been saving their cash under their mattresses, because they didn't trust the banks after years of inflation and economic crises.

Bitcoin restores people's confidence through the unique features of its monetary system. Bitcoin brings people closer to the fruits of their labor:

“Bitcoin removes barriers for lower-income folks and gives them access to basic financial services.”

As in every Bitcoin-related story, the recurring term is freedom. For Brazilians, Bitcoin is about more than money, it's about financial freedom.

With Bitcoin, you can access basic banking services directly from your pocket. You no longer need to submit to a banking system that doesn't respect you and imposes arbitrary and unfair rules. There are many ways to acquire Bitcoin, so everyone can find what suits them best to access the liberating power of the Bitcoin revolution.

Giovanni's example is just one of many. People who choose to adopt Bitcoin and then seek to share it with others. This is how the Bitcoin revolution naturally spreads from individual to individual. Bitcoin is not just an investment, but real money that you can (and must) use in your daily life.

In this way, and only in this way, can you foster the emergence of a circular economy centered on the Bitcoin system, enabling the Bitcoin revolution to reach its full potential.

