Bitcoin is a game changer in the Global South for all those who do not have access to basic banking services or for those who want to protect themselves from the political oppression they suffer.

In the Western world, many people still harbor the illusion that they are protected from the injustices of the current system. This is a mistake because sooner or later, the flaws of the current system will come back to haunt them.

This is why some have already begun to slowly but surely switch to the Bitcoin system.

This is the case for Jessica, an American living in San Francisco, who made the best decision of her life by accepting Bitcoin as a payment method for her store:

“Accepting Bitcoin has been a great decision for our business, and we’re excited to see where it takes us.”

Let’s see how using Bitcoin has allowed Jessica to accelerate the growth of her store and attract new customers.

Jessica runs a fashion boutique catering to tech enthusiasts in San Francisco. When you live in the heart of Silicon Valley, it's natural to be drawn to innovation. Jessica's customers are keen on innovation, as many of them work directly in tech companies that are actively shaping the world of tomorrow:

“Our customers love innovative things. They’re always on the lookout for what’s next.”

Supporting Bitcoin as a payment method quickly became a necessity for Jessica to show that her store is at the forefront of innovation:

“Bitcoin is an innovative way to pay, which aligns perfectly with the brands we carry!”

Jessica didn't doubt that her customers would welcome Bitcoin as a payment method, but she hadn't imagined that it would also bring her a whole new clientele. Curious people, but also members of the Bitcoin community who are always happy to participate in building a circular economy centered on the Bitcoin system.

“People who might not have visited us before are now coming in because they want to use their Bitcoin.”

Of course, when you support Bitcoin as a means of payment, there is some evangelism work to be done with customers who are not yet familiar with this revolutionary digital currency.

Rather than losing them at the outset in the process of purchasing Bitcoin via centralized or decentralized P2P exchange platforms, Jessica has opted for simplicity by introducing her customers to Azteco vouchers:

“Now it’s simple for anyone to buy Bitcoin and spend it in our store—it’s added a whole new layer of accessibility.”

There is no doubt that her customers could switch to buying Bitcoin in P2P mode in the future. This is where the work to explain the reasons behind the Bitcoin revolution is essential, in my opinion.

Beyond the innovative aspect that attracts new customers, Jessica appreciates Bitcoin from a business perspective because the Bitcoin system allows her to improve her margins:

“There are no card fees, no chargebacks, and the payments are instant. There are too many benefits to ignore it.”

Jessica also appreciates the security of the Bitcoin system. As you know, Bitcoin transactions are incredibly safe and reliable. Jessica praises the merits of the Bitcoin system whenever she gets the chance:

“Bitcoin transactions are incredibly safe and reliable. I have peace of mind knowing that the underlying settlement is final and we won’t have payment issues.”

The additional margins that the Bitcoin system allows her to obtain are essential for developing her business and finding the new fashion trends that will delight her growing number of customers. For this reason, Bitcoin is not just a trendy tech tool, but a true business edge.

Jessica has made a name for herself within the local Bitcoin community. People looking for alternatives to the dollar system are excited to have the option offered by Jessica:

“They’re excited to have a place in town for them to use Bitcoin in person where it feels real to them.”

Fewer fees. No chargebacks. Excited and loyal customers. These are the three key advantages that Bitcoin has offered Jessica. As you can see, Bitcoin is also a game-changer in the Western world. All you have to do is take the plunge to seize the Bitcoin opportunity and move up a gear. More and more merchants will follow this path in the future. This will lead to the emergence of a circular economy centered on the Bitcoin system, offering the majority a superior alternative to the fiat system.

Share In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter