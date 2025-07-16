In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter

In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter

Herman Mills
5h

A huge supporter of any alternative to FIAT and anything that disintermediate the parasitic banking cartel. The one issue I see here is how will the tax department look upon these transactions outside of the normal payment system. How does your accounting software and integrated POS and stock systems handle BTC. How do you find and track payments and reconcile your books between different payment methods and how do you protect your business from the wild swings in value? How do you ensure that what was a profitable transaction today is still profitable if BTC falls overnight and how do you report the gains/profit if things go the other way. I like the idea but the devil is in the details

The 2020 Report
6h

Where do you think BTC will be in 20 years. Will it be irrelevant like MySpace or be the foundation to be built upon like YouTube and google?

