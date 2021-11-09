Bitcoin Hits a New ATH at $68K – Don’t Get Overly Excited, Keep Building Patiently.

Bitcoin has just beaten its previous ATH (All-Time High), which was very recent as of October 20, 2021, to exceed $68K today. This new ATH is $68.4K, but you shouldn't clutter up your memory with it, as this price will be exceeded very quickly.

As I write this, the price of Bitcoin is $68.2K, and a new ATH can be beaten at any moment. By the time you read this, it's even possible that the price of Bitcoin has already surpassed $70K.

As expected, November is going to be an exceptional month for Bitcoin. We are still only in the first third of the month, but all the fundamentals for Bitcoin are in the green. Long-term HODLers continue to hold, and the supply of Bitcoin available on exchanges continues to shrink. This is bound to cause a lot of buying pressure as retail investors flock to the market.

We are not there yet, as the evolution of search volumes for the term “Bitcoin” on the Google search engine suggests:

However, this is not far off.