Bitcoin has just reached a new ATH at $111.8K.

Given the good news piling up on the economic front in the US, this is probably just the beginning, as we'll see in what follows.

A few days ago, I explained that investing in Bitcoin had never been as risk-off as it is today. And time will continue to work in Bitcoin's favor, as it has all the characteristics needed to become the world's next reserve currency.

With a new ATH, institutional investors are once again flocking to the door. JP Morgan's CEO has just announced that he will allow his 90 million clients to buy Bitcoin. Jamie Dimon is thus sending a strong signal towards an asset he has long described as a “fraud”.

Times change, and Bitcoin always comes out on top.

Of course, we can't help thinking that if the tide has turned, it's largely due to the election of Donald Trump, who has decided to change the game for the king of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, sometimes with more than a few dubious excesses, but that's the way it is.

American banks are now being encouraged to stop opposing the rise of Bitcoin, and even to resume their role as intermediaries between Bitcoin and the people.