In the early months of Bitcoin, a few cypherpunks had the privilege of obtaining Bitcoin for next to nothing. This Bitcoin was a reward for their curiosity and desire to discover a major innovation that would change the face of humanity. But in the end, very few kept them to this day. Most decided to take profits in fiat currency when Bitcoin reached $1,000 for the first time at the end of 2013. In the early days of Bitcoin, it was also possible to get 5 for free simply by clicking a button on an obscure web page:

Back then, an unknown person made Bitcoin history by buying two pizzas for several thousand BTC.

In 2025, looking back in the rear-view mirror, it's clear that millions of BTC were lost because nobody believed in Bitcoin. Putting all your savings into Bitcoin was considered irresponsible. Fifteen years later, the situation has changed, and investing in Bitcoin has never been as low-risk as it is today.

Here are the 4 main reasons.

