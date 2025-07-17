It seems that Bitcoin has the power to bring nations together, as well as individuals. Pakistan and El Salvador have just signed a historic agreement that places cooperation on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies at the center of their bilateral relations. This agreement marks a first in relations between the two countries, to strengthen their economic and technological collaboration through Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

This clearly shows that Bitcoin is now seen by more and more nations for what it is: an opportunity to strengthen their economies.

The recent rise in Bitcoin does not seem to be linked to strong activity by retail investors, which is a good sign for the rest of the bull run, as it indicates that there is still room to go much higher. Furthermore, we note that this cycle is marked by relatively small declines in Bitcoin, which is also a sign of a new maturity for the king of cryptocurrencies.

All of this provides an opportunity to do a new Bitcoin Price Update to see what lies ahead for Bitcoin in the coming days.