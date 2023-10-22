If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

Bitcoin is synonymous with freedom.

I often put this idea forward in my writings.

Financial freedom, freedom of expression, freedom to act.

Once you have the private keys to your Bitcoin, no one can censor you. You're the only one in control of your money, so you can live your life on your own terms.

With a hard-capped supply of 21 million units no matter what, Bitcoin protects you from the monetary hyperinflation into which the central bankers are plunging us with the current debt-based system.

You can save again, and no longer give in to the siren calls of mass consumerism by buying products you don't need, like the latest iPhone ...

Based on this observation, I can see some people asking questions like:

How many Bitcoin do you think you'll need to accumulate to achieve financial freedom and stop working in the future?

I'm often puzzled by this question, because I think it's totally wrong to associate financial freedom with no longer having to work.

It leads me to believe that these people don't understand the purpose of Bitcoin. The purpose of Bitcoin is not to make you rich so you don't have to work. Anyone who thinks that is way off the mark.

The purpose of Bitcoin is to protect you from the flaws of the current system by giving you back the power over the fruits of your labor. The purpose of Bitcoin is to ensure that you don't slowly but inevitably become poorer as a result of arbitrary decisions by people who are not representative of the people.

Accumulating Bitcoin is the best thing you can do to protect your future, but so is continuing to work.

To develop the circular economy based on the Bitcoin system in the future, we're going to have to move from the “Buy and HODL Bitcoin” paradigm to the “Spend and Replace your Bitcoin” paradigm:

Earlier in the year, I had also explained that the question of what you'll do when the price of Bitcoin reaches $1M didn't even arise. The answer was obvious to anyone who understands what Bitcoin is all about.

You won't have any interest in selling your Bitcoin for weal money like the US dollar or the Euro, but rather in living within the Bitcoin system by following this 5-step pattern:

Work. Earn by being paid in BTC. Save as you want, because you have the power. Enjoy your life with the freedom that Bitcoin gives you. Repeat from Step 1.

As you can see, Bitcoiners have no intention of stopping working when the price of Bitcoin continues to rise. If you think like that, you're not a Bitcoiner. Simply an investor who sees Bitcoin as nothing more than a store of value, whereas Bitcoin's potential is far more phenomenal than that.

For the Bitcoin revolution to be a complete success, it will then have to become a means of payment and a means of exchange in everyday life. This is already the case in some parts of the world, but mass adoption is still a long way off.

The next logical step would be for Bitcoin to be used as a unit of account. We're talking here about the implementation of a Bitcoin Standard, as is currently being done in El Salvador. Like what could be done in the near future in Argentina, why not...

We're not there yet, but this is the ideal that the Bitcoin revolution wants to move towards in the future, so that as many people as possible can benefit from the liberating power of the Bitcoin system. Even those new to the world of Bitcoin can access the financial freedom of Bitcoin, regardless of the fiat currency price at which you buy it.

This is important to clarify for those who think they may be too late to enter the world of Bitcoin. If you understand the why of Bitcoin, you understand that you can never be too late to take control of the fruits of your labor.

The next time someone makes this confusion between Bitcoin ownership/financial freedom and idleness, you'll know what to say.

Let me know what you think in the comments.

