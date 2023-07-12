If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

I've been writing about Bitcoin for several years now, and over time I've seen an idea emerge that Bitcoin is a way of life.

This is probably why some people say that Bitcoin has become a cult and can be compared to a religion.

I'm a Bitcoiner and I'm convinced of the future success of the Bitcoin revolution, even if certain things worry me for the future of Bitcoin, like the entry of financial giants into the Bitcoin world for example.

I've already spoken to you about this several times recently:

That said, I remain confident that the Bitcoin revolution will take hold over time, as Bitcoin meets an emerging need that more and more people will have in the years to come: to be able to protect the fruits of their labor from the ravages of monetary inflation in a censorship-resistant way.

For all that, I fight against the idea that Bitcoin is a way of life.

For me, Bitcoin is simply normality once again accessible to everyone.

I often remind you of the Bitcoin slogan: “Don't Trust, Verify”.

It's not for nothing, because for me, the Bitcoin revolution teaches you to constantly develop your critical mind. You have to stop believing what is presented to you as truth by anyone, be it the powerful in the current system or influencers, and check everything out for yourself.

Am I telling you that Bitcoin is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity? Don't just take my word for it, check it out!

I wrote the book “The Truth About Bitcoin” with this idea in mind: to enable everyone to forge their own truth about Bitcoin. I hope that the majority of readers of my book will understand the why of Bitcoin, and how Bitcoin will help make the world a better place for many people in the future.

However, if you're convinced that Bitcoin isn't for you after reading my book or doing intensive research on the subject, that will be your most intimate right, and I won't criticize you for it, as some are tempted to do.

Why should I?

Because you will have followed the Bitcoin slogan and expressed your decision-making power. Bitcoin gives you power back. But it works both ways. You have the power to decide whether to embrace the Bitcoin revolution, or to stay away in favor of other options: gold, the stock market, U.S. Treasury bonds, or even banks (LOL) ...

The aim is to make a choice for yourself by being aware of as many elements as possible of all the options available to you. No solution is perfect, not even Bitcoin, so you have to choose for yourself what's best for you and your future.

If you opt for Bitcoin, you'll come to realize a whole host of lies that the current system has always tried to impose on you as absolute truths.

As you become more aware of these lies, you'll probably adapt your lifestyle, and that's when common ground between Bitcoiners will emerge.

Some people then tend to think that because these commonalities appear, Bitcoin is a lifestyle in its own right.

For me, this is not the case, and everyone should do as they please with their Bitcoin. Some people want to bring Bitcoin closer to religion from time to time, for example. That's their right, but for those who have no religion, that's fine too.

Bitcoin gives you back the power and doesn't impose anything on you. So it's not up to Bitcoiners to tell you that Bitcoin is a way of life and that you should do it that way.

Bitcoin has made me realize, for example, that the dollar system is intimately linked to mass consumerism, which constantly pushes you to buy useless things you don't need. Society is full of excellent marketers to make you believe you need them, but in reality, you don't.

When you understand what hard money like Bitcoin is, and above all that you can save for the first time in your life without fear of inflation wiping out all your efforts, you tell yourself there's no hurry.

Want a new smartphone? Why spend over $1,000 on an iPhone, when a $300/$400 smartphone will do just fine?

Bitcoin brings many people closer to frugality.

But then again, you don't have to be frugal if you're a Bitcoiner. It's not a way of life, it's just normality. That normality is being able to choose everything for yourself, free from the constraints of society, which is constantly trying to impose things on you.

My advice is simple: stop thinking that Bitcoin is a way of life, and simply admit that Bitcoin is our best option for living life on our own terms.

Since we all live on different terms, despite certain commonalities, Bitcoin cannot be a way of life in its own right. Rather, it's a philosophy of freedom from which everyone can once again benefit.

Don't take for granted the word of Bitcoiners who tell you that Bitcoin is an incredible monetary revolution, but verify it for yourself by developing the knowledge to build your truth about Bitcoin.

That's what I suggest you do in the book “The Truth About Bitcoin: Everything you need to build your truth about Bitcoin and stop trusting others without verifying.”

