I am writing this as the price of Bitcoin is $39K. The price of Bitcoin is clearly in a range from which it cannot break out either from above or below. With an ATH of $69K reached in November 2021, the price of Bitcoin is currently at -43% of its ATH.

For some, this is panic as the market sentiment is still in extreme fear. Some feel that much worse is ahead and that Bitcoin will go into a Bear Market very soon. Many of these Bearish people are predicting a Bitcoin under $30K soon.

As you know, this is not my sentiment. I remain Bullish based on various indicators such as the BTC reserves which have reached a 4-year low on the exchange platforms. In my opinion, more and more people are going into accumulation mode for what is in store for Bitcoin in the coming years.