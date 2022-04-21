With the weekend fast approaching, it's time for a Bitcoin price update on In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter. I explained earlier this week why I thought it was Bullish that so many people were Bearish with the price of Bitcoin at $40K.

We have since seen that the price of Bitcoin continues to follow its support line starting at the January 2022 bottom at $32.9K. The price of Bitcoin has bounced off this rising support line 6 times, resulting in Higher Lows (HL) each time:

If there is selling pressure in the short term, we see that it is being absorbed by long-term HODLers who want to accumulate as much BTC as possible at what they consider to be an attractive price level.

So the big question is: what’s next for Bitcoin price?