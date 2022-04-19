This issue of In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter is for all subscribers. To get more insights on Bitcoin, you may be interested to upgrade to the premium package.

After an excellent second half of March 2022 for the price of Bitcoin, many people were already imagining the price of Bitcoin heading straight for $50K, then $60K, in a big bullish wave like the ones we experienced in 2021.

All these people had already forgotten that these waves were interspersed with big corrections like only a free market like Bitcoin can give us. Nothing alarming, just the way the price of an asset like Bitcoin is going.

Never forget that Bitcoin's price volatility is a feature, not a bug.

In the last few hours, we have seen the price of Bitcoin fall below $40K. A low of $38.5K was quickly hit, confirming the extreme sense of fear that has dominated the market since the beginning of April 2022:

Some were promised that April would be renamed Upril, but in the end, we have something quite different.

However, I told you the other day that we would probably have more Higher Lows in the uptrend of the Bitcoin price since the bottom hit in January 2022: