Certain indicators suggest that the price of Bitcoin could soon start rising again and reach new historic highs. This is particularly the case with the NVT Golden Cross and the STH MVRV Z-Score. These two indicators suggest that Bitcoin is not overheated and therefore has room to grow. Besides, the Fed recently lowered its rates by 25 basis points, and the return of money printing could be interesting for Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency sector. However, BTC has just fallen below the $115,000 threshold.

In this Bitcoin Price Update, I suggest we take a look at whether Bitcoin has the potential to rebound towards its ATH, or whether we are heading towards a test of the psychological barrier of $100K.