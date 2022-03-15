This issue of In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter is for all subscribers. To get more insights on Bitcoin, you may be interested to upgrade to the premium package.

Bitcoin has just celebrated its 13th anniversary. It's pretty amazing to measure how far the digital currency invented by Satoshi Nakamoto in late 2008 has come. In just thirteen years, Bitcoin has already surpassed all the hopes of its creator.

The creator of Bitcoin quickly realized that his invention was much bigger than just him. That's why he decided to step aside once he had found people he could trust to carry on his work. Bitcoin should not depend on any particular human and should belong to all humans.

Thus, Bitcoin cannot be stopped.

If the powerful people in the current system wanted to stop Bitcoin, who could they blame? Certainly not the CEO of Bitcoin, because there is no CEO. Bitcoin is you, the others, and me all at once. Everyone is contributing to this incredible monetary revolution, but it doesn't depend on anyone in particular.

Today, even the fiercest Bitcoin opponents doubt

As Bitcoin enters its teenage years, it's funny to think about what people said about Bitcoiners in the last decade. I don't know if you were already in the Bitcoin world in the second half of the 2010s, but back then, when I explained my beliefs about Bitcoin to people around me, they thought I was a bit of a geek.

Today, I'm no longer looked down upon in the same way.

Not that everyone around me has magically become a Bitcoiner, but what Bitcoin has accomplished so far commands respect. No one can say anymore that Bitcoin can never do this or that.

Even Bitcoin's staunchest opponents are beginning to have doubts. What if all the Bitcoiners were right when they said for years that this revolutionary monetary system would finally replace the U.S. dollar one day? The fact that a multi-billionaire tech entrepreneur like Jack Dorsey is saying this loud and clear only strengthens the opinion of Bitcoiners.

However, being a Bitcoiner today still puts you in a category of your own. While more and more people are buying Bitcoin, many are doing so just in case. There's nothing wrong with that since, as Satoshi Nakamoto said back in 2010, it would be crazy not to own some Bitcoin just in case.

No one will say I am a Bitcoiner anymore because it will be ubiquitous

As I write this, even though the price of Bitcoin is already $38K, it would be crazy not to buy some Bitcoin just in case its price ends up reaching a million dollars one day. Because once Bitcoin's market cap overtakes gold’s market cap by the end of the decade, what's to stop it from going even higher with mass adoption as a means of payment and exchange in everyday life?

I'll leave you to ponder the answer to that question.

In my opinion, many other countries will have already embraced the Bitcoin revolution by the time the big flippening between Bitcoin and gold takes place. As competition between countries increases, it will become strategic for a country to own Bitcoin. Every central bank will seek to own Bitcoin. The CBDCs experiment will have largely failed, as the people will have chosen freedom over more restrictions and surveillance.

When we reach that point in the future, being a Bitcoiner will no longer be the exception, but the norm. I don't think we'll even talk in those terms anymore. We won't say “I'm a Bitcoiner” anymore.

Bitcoin will be so ubiquitous in our society at all levels that it will be a given. Demographics will then do the rest with Generations Z and Alpha seeing Bitcoin as normalcy as well. It will rather be the supporters of the old system, the one in which central banks can print as much fiat money out of thin air as they feel like, who will be pointed at.

Not in a bad way, but rather to ask them why they continue to support a system of widespread impoverishment when Bitcoin is there to give them back the power over their lives.

Final Thoughts

Everything I've just told you is just conjecture and based solely on my personal opinion of the future. There is still a long way to go to get there, but considering what Bitcoin has already accomplished since January 3, 2009, no one can tell me I'm a geek for thinking that.

And that's already a tremendous first victory for Bitcoin. The best is yet to come for this 13-year-old who still has a few years to come of age and reach his full potential. Until then, there's only one watchword for taking full advantage of the Bitcoin revolution: Stay strong, Stay Bitcoin HODLers.

