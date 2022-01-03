We Are Year 13 After Bitcoin Network Came Into Existence. Nothing Will Ever Be the Same Again.

It is January 3, 2022. Thirteen years ago today, Satoshi Nakamoto launched the Bitcoin network. A few weeks after presenting his white paper to the world, Satoshi Nakamoto made his revolutionary idea a reality. On this day, I think it is essential to wish Bitcoin a happy birthday!

This birthday is also the birthday of all Bitcoiners, and more generally of all those who want to live their lives on their own terms.

This day is also the day of the Proof of Keys. This event takes place every year on January 3rd. It is a special time when all Bitcoiners are called upon to simultaneously withdraw their Bitcoin from the centralized exchange platforms to take possession of their Bitcoin's private keys.

January 3rd of each year is also the Proof of Keys day

This event has several purposes. The first is to make sure that the exchange platforms have the BTC funds they claim to have. After all, you have no guarantee until you have the private keys to your Bitcoin in your possession.