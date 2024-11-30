Last chance to take advantage of In Bitcoin We Trust's Black Friday Deal 2024. The annual subscription to the premium offer at -30% as well as a free ebook copy of my two books on Bitcoin. The choice is yours.

Get your Black Friday Deal Now

I recently explained the major geopolitical coup America was about to pull off with the Bitcoin Act. If the Bitcoin Act passes, America could ensure that it retains its dominance over the world. It could even be an event similar to when America imposed petrodollars.

Faced with this daring choice that Donald Trump could make, other Nations are advancing their pawns at high speed, because time is running out. I'm not talking about the European countries, which prefer to continue their pointless opposition to Bitcoin instead of seizing this unique opportunity.

Germany, for example, shot itself in the foot in mid-2024 by selling 50K BTC, which it owned at the average price of $57,900...

Beyond Europe, things are moving fast. Morocco has just ended its 7-year ban on Bitcoin—this is anything but a coincidence. Vladimir Putin has just signed a law stipulating that Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are now considered property in Russia. Income taxation will be aligned with that of securities transactions. Finally, Bitcoin and cryptocurrency miners will be exempt from VAT.

On the other side of the Atlantic, in South America, another BRICS member is making news. This is Brazil, where members of parliament have just introduced a bill similar to that of US Senator Cynthia Lummis, which aims to create a strategic Bitcoin reserve.