At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price is still below $100K at $96K. Nothing to be alarmed about, in my view, as this type of pullback is classic in the Bitcoin world. For those who have been around long enough, it's nothing more or less than an opportunity to accumulate more BTC.

This is exactly what Michael J. Saylor did yesterday, December 23, 2024, when he accumulated a further 5,262 BTC with MicroStrategy:

The latest news is that Michael J. Saylor intends to accelerate the already colossal pace of Bitcoin acquisition he set a few weeks ago:

If you add Michael J. Saylor's colossal support for the Bitcoin market in the coming weeks and months to all the Bullish events that could take place in the Bitcoin world in 2025, the Bull Run is far from over.

And yet, some people are still afraid, wondering how they can anticipate the market top. The first thing I tell these people is that their interest is not in trading Bitcoin, but rather in investing for the long term by disconnecting from the Bitcoin price in weak money.

But as I know that some people still hope to be able to sell Bitcoin at the top to buy back more at a lower price in weak money, I think it's important to detail for them 6 indicators that have historically given good results in predicting the Bitcoin market top over a given cycle.

Of course, you should be aware that these indicators are by no means an exact science. No one can accurately predict the Bitcoin market top. But you will see that these indicators are often disturbingly relevant, and could give you a head start in the year 2025.

