After encouraging economic data in America, and just a few days before Donald Trump's inauguration for a second term on January 20, 2025, the price of Bitcoin has just crossed the $100K mark again. As I write these lines, the price of Bitcoin is even around $104K. The price of Bitcoin is slowly but surely approaching its ATH of $108K reached in early December 2024.

Those who feared that the Bull Market was already over seem to be regaining confidence in what lies ahead for Bitcoin in 2025. Even if Donald Trump is still giving them the cold sweats in the back as his strategic reserve for America might end up focusing instead on made-in-the-USA cryptocurrencies such as Solana, USDC, and XRP.

With just a few hours to go before Donald Trump's inauguration speech, I feel it's important to take stock of the state of the Bitcoin market, not only to check the status of the indicators on progress in the current Bull Market but also to look ahead to what's in store for the Bitcoin price in the days and weeks ahead.