Throughout 2024, Donald Trump ran a presidential campaign under the banner of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency, highlighting the strategic importance of America's being the leader in this ever-growing industry.

Although still confusing Bitcoin with Crypto, Donald Trump succeeded in rallying the Bitcoin community - well, only part of it - to his cause, by hinting that he would create a strategic Bitcoin reserve so that America could benefit from this unique monetary revolution that is Bitcoin.

So much for the liberation of the people. For Donald Trump, it was rather the speculative side of Bitcoin that prevailed, with the possibility in his sights of using Bitcoin to repay all or part of the American debt, which now exceeds $36T. That this would be to the detriment of the Bitcoin revolution was the least of his worries.

That said, it was the first time a politician of such stature had spoken positively about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, i.e. without associating them with terrorism, money laundering, Russia, or drugs. In short, it was the first time a politician had publicly assumed the full potential of Bitcoin.