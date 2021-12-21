A Better Future for El Salvador Through Bitcoin – Nayib Bukele Stands Up to Global Institutions

Tuesday, September 7, 2021, will forever remain a special day in the history of El Salvador. In the history of Bitcoin as well. It was on this day that El Salvador became the first country to make Bitcoin an official currency. Thanks to the boldness of its president, El Salvador has been experimenting with a Bitcoin standard for a little over three months now.

The fact that Nayib Bukele has chosen Bitcoin has not made only me happy among the powerful people at the head of the current monetary and financial system.

Several global institutions have threatened El Salvador. I am thinking here of the IMF (International Monetary Fund) or the World Bank. I am not even talking about America and other Western countries. All of these actors feel that something unique with Bitcoin is happening in El Salvador.

Bitcoin has already changed Salvadorans' lives for the better

For the first time in decades, the people can benefit from a currency that belongs to them. Because that's what Bitcoin is all about. No one can take your Bitcoin away from you as long as you have the associated private keys. Besides, Bitcoin protects you from monetary inflation, while allowing you to benefit from a fast, low-cost remittance system through the Lightning Network.