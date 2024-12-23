This is starting to become a habit for Michael J. Saylor. He tweets on Sundays with a mysterious message about the lack of green dots on the Saylor Tracker (well not anymore) and, on Mondays, he announces on X via a tweet a new BTC purchase. This Monday, December 23, 2024, for the 7th Monday in a row, Michael J. Saylor announced that MicroStrategy had accumulated a further 5,262 BTC:

In 7 weeks, Michael J. Saylor accumulated an additional 192,042 BTC to that already held by MicroStrategy. Thus, 43% of all Bitcoin held by MicroStrategy was purchased in these 7 weeks. That's a colossal amount!

We'll see in the months and years to come whether Michael J. Saylor's strategy proves positive for the Bitcoin revolution, or whether it will only serve the interests of someone who dreams of one thing: using Bitcoin to make MicroStrategy a $1T company!

It's a shame that Michael J. Saylor only talks about weak money or finance when he talks about Bitcoin. I can only regret that he never mentions the greatest danger threatening the Bitcoin use case he defends: that of digital gold.

I've tried to correct this oversight in the following article, which I invite you to read to stay one step ahead of the rest of the Bitcoin market participants:

After reading this article, you'll be ready to discover the summary I've prepared for you in this article on the 8 key facts of the year 2024 for Bitcoin (but not only ...).

Please feel free to share with me in the comments the facts that marked the year 2024 for you in the Bitcoin world.