The Bitcoin system knows no borders. That's its greatest strength. No government can fight a decentralized, cross-border system. Indeed, if one government tried to ban Bitcoin from its territory, another government would soon take advantage. It is therefore in no government's interest to move in this direction. Only a global agreement of all the countries in the world could have worked to attempt such a maneuver, but as you well understand, that's impossible, because there's no chance of all the countries in the world agreeing on anything.

However, it can be interesting to observe from time to time where Bitcoin wealth is concentrated. Indeed, even if countries in Africa, South America, or Asia are seeing their nationals make Bitcoin their Plan A, as I showed you in the recent story of the young South African who made Bitcoin his bank, it's in the Western world that the largest concentration of Bitcoin owners can be found.

And when I say Western world, you'll see that one country stands out in this category. It's not hard to imagine what this country's identity is.