Bitcoin is a unique monetary revolution because it's for the people. It is the antithesis of the fiat system, which enslaves the people for the benefit of the rich.

With Michael J. Saylor spending so much time talking about financial profits, and returns and increasing the number of MicroStrategy shares, some people almost forget that Bitcoin is already a Plan A for millions of people around the world.

To perceive this, you have to go beyond the comfort of the Western world. Not easy, but Bitcoin is a game-changer in this respect because it opens your eyes to the absolute necessity of Bitcoin for all those who are unbanked around the world. And they number between 1.5 and 2 billion!

Out of 8 billion people on Earth, that's a lot.

I'm going to share with you the story of a man living in South Africa who has made Bitcoin his bank. A story that reminds us why we fight every day to make the Bitcoin revolution a success: so that everyone can achieve financial freedom.