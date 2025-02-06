On Monday, February 3, 2025, I predicted an emotional week. For once, I wasn't wrong in my predictions! Donald Trump's various announcements have made this week rich in emotions far beyond the cryptocurrency or financial markets.

Having secured what he believes to be important initial concessions, Donald Trump suspended the new tariffs he planned to put in place on Mexico and Canada before they even went into effect. For all that, the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency market has yet to regain the euphoria it enjoyed before these announcements at the end of last week.

Some analysts believe it will take several months to regain the confidence needed for the market to fully recover. Against this backdrop of uncertainty, David Sacks, America's “Crypto Czar”, recently described Bitcoin as an excellent store of value. We didn't need him to tell us that, but it's always good to hear in these times of continuing market panic.

Yet, even after such a positive statement on Bitcoin, the Bitcoin price remains below $100K. Market operators had probably set the bar too high, hoping for the immediate establishment of a strategic Bitcoin reserve. On the other hand, the environment in which the financial world is evolving is benefiting historic safe-haven assets such as gold, which continues to record new all-time highs.

In what follows, I offer you 6 charts to give you a comprehensive overview of the situation in the world of Bitcoin, Gold, and the US stock market.