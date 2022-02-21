The price of Bitcoin reached an ATH on November 10, 2021, around $69K. Since that ATH, the price of Bitcoin has been on a downward trend with a crash that reached 50% at its peak during January 2022. This was the eighth crash of 50% or more in the history of Bitcoin. Each time, the Bitcoin price rebounded strongly to reach a new ATH. In the end, it was only a matter of time, confidence, and patience.

Patience is always rewarded with Bitcoin.

In early February 2022, we saw a significant rebound in the price of Bitcoin with a brief return above $45K, before the risk of a war breaking out between Russia and Ukraine spoiled the early bullishness that was brewing.

While everything is in place on the supply side of Bitcoin for us to see a new powerful bullish wave that could take the price of Bitcoin to a new ATH, the geopolitical situation is preventing demand from playing the role of the spark that we are all currently waiting for.

Now fear is taking over, and we can see a majority of people talking about a prolonged Bear Market ahead for Bitcoin. I still stand by the 8 indicators I look for to know if a Bear Market for Bitcoin is imminent, and I think that is not what is in store. However, if a war were to start things would get out of hand.

The panic would likely escalate and we could see a significant drop in all liquid markets due to the fear that would prevail in the markets. The current market configuration for Bitcoin would accentuate the effects of this fear. Indeed, liquidity on the spot market is at its lowest, while the supply of BTC on the exchange platforms is also at its lowest in 4 years. De facto, the slightest liquidation event will have an over-dimensional impact on the price of Bitcoin, either up or down.