Bitcoin is a free market. The only truly free market. Unlike the stock market, where circuit breakers stop trading when prices fall or rise too quickly, no one can stop trading in the Bitcoin market.

Volatility is a feature, not a bug.

So it makes sense that investors' emotions would cause Bitcoin's price to fluctuate wildly over a short period. To take full advantage of the Bitcoin revolution, you need to learn to use your sense of logical reasoning rather than letting your emotions dictate your actions.

Once you understand the why of Bitcoin, you will be able to rely on your logical thinking skills first by taking the long view. Even so, when the price of Bitcoin is in an accumulation phase, you may be torn between two feelings: boredom and fear.

Boredom, because you've been told that Bitcoin is an ultra-volatile market, and in the end, nothing happens as expected. You might get impatient and end up selling your Bitcoin, missing out on what's to come.

Then there is fear because you are never safe from a Bear Market. Since Bitcoin is a free market, investors can lose confidence in the short to medium term. Sellers on the spot market will then dictate the trend. The price of Bitcoin will fall and it may take several months before the price of Bitcoin emerges from this Bear Market.

This was notably the case throughout 2018. It is in these moments that your confidence in Bitcoin will make the difference, as you will need to show it to seize the opportunities that a discounted Bitcoin represents. I see Bitcoin as a savings plan. I take a very long-term view, and I continue to HODL Bitcoin no matter what whether we are in a Bull Market or a Bear Market.

I do understand that some people prefer to take their money out with a more conservative view. It's not the best option to try to time the market, but it's something that can make you feel better at first. Once you reach a higher level of confidence in the Bitcoin revolution, you'll act like a long-term HODLer.

In the meantime, I'm going to reveal 8 indicators to watch closely, as they can give you valuable insight into whether a Bear Market is imminent. As always, this is not an exact science, but rather something to incorporate into your thought process to help you decide what to do.