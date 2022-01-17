The price of Bitcoin has broken out of the $40K-$42K range that had replaced the $46K-52K accumulation range it had been in since the beginning of December 2021. However, Bitcoin is not out of the woods. Until the Bitcoin price breaks above the $52K resistance, it is not possible to rule out the Bearish scenario in the short term.

For now, the Bitcoin price is around $43K, and $46K is the next crucial resistance to breakthrough. It may take some time and it may be tested several times. The $40K-$42K area seems to be an important accumulation area with many Whales and institutional investors positioning themselves.

The funding rates are mostly negative which is also a Bullish sign. Bitcoin reserves on exchange platforms are at a 4-year low, which is a clear sign of the growing long-term confidence of all Bitcoin investors.

However, it also means that the number of players in the spot market is smaller. De facto, the price of Bitcoin is much more volatile and until a spark occurs in the spot market, the price could remain in this accumulation zone which would become a boredom zone for many investors.

Based on these preliminary observations, I propose to look at 3 possible scenarios for the price of Bitcoin in 2022 to help you prepare for it on all levels. Three scenarios: the Bullish, the Boredom, and the Bearish.