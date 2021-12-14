You Will Never Have All The Answers – Use Mike Horn’s 5% Rule To Take Action With Bitcoin

Mike Horn is a Swiss adventurer and explorer born in South Africa. He is a man apart with an incredible philosophy of life. He deserves to be known. Mike Horn became famous in 2001 when he completed a one-year, 6-month solo journey around the equator without any motorized transport.

He then completed in 2004 a two-year, 3-month solo circumnavigation of the Arctic Circle. Finally, in 2006, along with the Norwegian explorer Børge Ousland, they became the first men to travel without a dog or motorized transport to the North Pole during winter, in permanent darkness.

Mike Horn has accomplished many other feats over the past twenty years, but here are his three main achievements that allow you to situate the character. Above all, it allows you to understand the unique mindset of this man.

Mike Horn has a unique philosophy that has led him to succeed in all these incredible challenges

To a person who asked him one day if he was afraid of moving into the unknown, Mike Horn answered this:

“To start moving, you just need to have 5% of the answers to your questions, the other 95% come along the way. Those who want 100% of the answers to start moving remain stuck.”

I find his answer fascinating and very inspiring.

Many times we try to get all the answers to our questions before we start moving. This wastes a lot of our time. Also, at some point, we realize that it is impossible to have all the answers to our questions. The risk is that you will never take action out of fear.

Wanting to have all the answers to his questions before taking action is a mistake for Mike Horn. If he had followed this approach, then he would not have achieved any of his feats.

Mike Horn advocates a much more relevant and daring approach: take action as soon as you have 5% of the answers to your questions. The other 95% will come as you progress. This 5% is what you need to take your first steps, which are always the hardest.

Once you start, everything will become much clearer. Above all, you will have no choice but to move forward. You won't be able to go backward, you'll have to find solutions.

Mike Horn's 5% rule is the one you need to keep in mind if you're hesitating to get into the Bitcoin business