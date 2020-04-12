You Need Good Inputs to Get the Most Out of Bitcoin in the Coming Weeks and Months

The economic crisis currently affecting the world was long awaited. It highlights the flaws of a monetary and financial system that is widening the disparities between rich and poor.

The decisions taken by the Fed in recent days clearly point in that direction. The Fed is going to print more than $8T in defiance of all American citizens, who will be hit hard by what will be a real currency devaluation.

Bitcoin was created following the previous crisis in 2008 to offer citizens around the world an alternative.

Bitcoin is our best alternative for opting out of a system that no longer works after 49 years of experimentation.

Don’t be fooled, the current system is nothing more than an experiment like all the other economic systems of the past.

Current events clearly show that it no longer works.

Sooner or later a better system will emerge. That system is Bitcoin in my opinion. A system with a monetary policy that truly respects its users. A system that gives you the opportunity to live on your own terms so that you choose to save rather than spend.

That’s what Bitcoin is all about: giving you the right to choose a better life in the future.

Bitcoin’s inflation works for you while the US dollar’s inflation works against you. You need to understand this fundamental notion to protect your future.

A future that can be better with Bitcoin. Better for you, but also better for others.

This is another benefit of Bitcoin that allows you to get richer, while helping others to do the same. Bitcoin protects both your individual interests, but also the collective interests.

While the richest 1% benefit from the fiat system by demanding more and more money from the Fed and the U.S. authorities, we citizens have only Bitcoin to protect us.

If you want to understand the importance of Bitcoin for the future, you need to inform yourself properly.

With the wrong inputs, your outputs are bound to be wrong as well. In order to make the best possible decisions for your future, you will need to educate yourself as best you can. To do this, nothing better than reading quality articles.

The problem is that it is not easy to sort through everything that is published on the Internet these days.

To help you address this issue, I decided to create a dedicated newsletter called Bitcoin Weekly. Details can be found on the dedicated Bitcoin Weekly website :

Every week, I will send to the newsletter members a selection of the best articles that I have selected, but also that the community has sent to me.

The goal is again to help you to be better informed to make the best possible decisions for your future.

Don’t forget that, faced with the difficult situation we’re going to live through in the weeks and months to come, you’ll only be able to rely on yourself to make the right choices, and come out of it better.

Bitcoin Weekly should therefore be seen as a complement to In Bitcoin We Trust. Feel free to submit your best articles on the dedicated page which is here : https://www.bitcoin-weekly.com/submit.htm.

The coming week promises to be another exciting one as we are just 30 days away from the next Bitcoin Halving.

Stay tuned, and continue to inform yourself as best as you can.

More to Read: