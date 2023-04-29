If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

Some people tell me: You have no guarantee that Bitcoin will be a success.

My answer: There is, and that's why we fight every day for the Bitcoin revolution to succeed. We have no guarantees other than those given by the Bitcoin protocol.

But the guarantees of the Bitcoin protocol are incredible:

There will never be more than 21 million BTC in circulation 10 minutes delay on average between the issuance of each block of transactions An adjustment of the mining difficulty of the Bitcoin network every 2,016 mined blocks A decrease in the reward given to miners for every 210,000 blocks issued A consensus algorithm based on Proof-of-Work Bitcoin is the most secure decentralized network in the world A permanently available network (Uptime > 99.985% since Bitcoin creation) A never hacked network The data of the Bitcoin Blockchain is immutable The Bitcoin code is open source

I dedicate part of my book “The Truth About Bitcoin” to this subject:

If you follow me, you understand why we Bitcoiners are so excited about the Bitcoin revolution. The Bitcoin system is designed to give us hard money that cannot be censored by the powerful people at the head of the current system.

Bitcoin is a unit of wealth independent of the control of governments and central bankers. And this is where Bitcoin's potential for the future is incredible. That is why we cannot afford not to try to make the Bitcoin revolution a success.

In contrast, the current monetary and financial system is flawed by design. It is not fixable. It gives you a guarantee: that of a programmed collapse sooner or later. You can be sure that the value of fiat currencies will continue to fall over time.

Under these conditions, you owe it to yourself to find an alternative to protect the fruits of your labor and your future.

And that alternative is Bitcoin.

Once you understand this, you will know what you have to do ;)

Don't take for granted the word of Bitcoiners who tell you that Bitcoin is an incredible monetary revolution, but verify it for yourself by developing the knowledge to build your truth about Bitcoin.

That's what I suggest you do in the book “The Truth About Bitcoin: Everything you need to build your truth about Bitcoin and stop trusting others without verifying.”

The book is available on various platforms: